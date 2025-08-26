DUCSU polls: 471 candidates to contest for 28 posts
A total of 471 candidates will contest the 38th Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, scheduled for 9 September.
The final candidate list was published on Tuesday, following withdrawals and disqualifications.
Earlier, a total of 509 candidates submitted nominations, but 28 withdrew voluntarily.
Additionally, 10 nominations were declared invalid during the scrutiny process, and they did not appeal.
The number of candidates by position are as follows:
Vice-President (VP): 45
General Secretary (GS): 19
Assistant General Secretary (AGS): 25
Liberation War and Democratic Movement Secretary: 17
Common Room, Reading Room, and Cafeteria Secretary: 11
International Secretary: 14
Literature and Cultural Secretary: 19
Science and Technology Secretary: 12
Research and Publication Secretary: 9
Sports Secretary: 13
Student Transport Secretary: 12
Social Service Secretary: 17
Health and Environment Secretary: 15
Human Rights and Legal Affairs Secretary: 11
Career Development Secretary: 15
Member positions: 217
Candidates will vie for a total of 28 positions in this year’s elections.