ACC says it has found more corruption allegations against Asif Mahmud
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said it has begun looking into allegations that former interim government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan was involved in transactions worth billions of taka in appointments, transfers and postings, as well as money laundering abroad. The commission has decided to incorporate the allegations into its ongoing investigation against him.
At a press conference in Segunbagicha in the capital on Sunday, ACC assistant director Mohammad Tanzir Ahmed said a new allegation had been received against Asif Mahmud. As the allegation falls within the ACC’s jurisdiction, the commission has decided to include it in its previous investigation, he said.
Tanzir Ahmed said there were allegations that around Tk 600 million was transacted in connection with the appointment of an administrator to Dhaka North City Corporation, while Tk 20 million to Tk 100 million was allegedly transacted for the appointment of 36 deputy commissioners across the country.
There were also allegations of tender trading at Dhaka South City Corporation and that 10 to 30 per cent commissions were taken from development project tenders while Asif Mahmud was in charge of the Local Government Division, he said. He was also allegedly involved in tender trading at Narayanganj and Cumilla city corporations, according to the allegations.
Tanzir Ahmed said there were further allegations that Asif Mahmud wasted public money by travelling by helicopter, regularly stayed at five-star hotels including Hotel Westin, and lived in a luxury apartment and used a luxury car.
The allegations also included claims that he laundered a large amount of money abroad. These included Tk 45 billion allegedly sent to Dubai, Tk 30 billion to Singapore, Tk 20 billion to Australia and Tk 15 billion to Switzerland. The money was allegedly used to purchase luxury villas and invest in various businesses abroad.
The press conference also mentioned allegations that he purchased land in Portugal, invested in Dubai-based Green Group and deposited money in Swiss banks. It was also alleged that billions of taka were laundered abroad through two brothers-in-law and a nephew.
There were also allegations that billions were embezzled by inflating the costs of rural infrastructure development and bridge construction projects under the Local Government Division.
The allegations further included unusually high cost increases in the third phase of the Saidabad Water Treatment Plant project of Dhaka WASA and the siphoning off of money through a Tk 12 billion increase in the cost of the Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium project.
On 2 September, the ACC began an investigation against four people, including Asif Mahmud, over various allegations of irregularities and corruption in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Following the ACC’s press conference on Sunday afternoon, Asif Mahmud wrote on Facebook: “If you find anything abroad during the investigation, just give me 10 per cent. It’s getting difficult to make ends meet.”
Asif Mahmud had previously objected to the allegations and the ACC’s statements concerning him. At a press conference last Wednesday night, he demanded that the ACC withdraw its statement that it had found “prima facie evidence” of the allegations against him. He warned that he would take legal action if the statement was not withdrawn within 24 hours.
Later, Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, on his behalf, sent a legal notice to ACC public relations officer and deputy director Akhtarul Islam. The notice, sent last Thursday, demanded the withdrawal of the ACC’s statement.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Asif Mahmud claimed that at a press conference on 2 September, ACC official Akhtarul Islam had said that the commission had found “prima facie evidence” against him over allegations of irregularities in transfers, appointments and promotions. The matter was subsequently widely reported by various media outlets and circulated on social media, he said.
Asif Mahmud alleged that the ACC public relations officer’s statement had triggered a “media trial” against him even before any investigation findings or specific evidence had been made public. This created an opportunity for people to form the impression that the allegations had already been proven, he said, damaging his personal and political reputation.