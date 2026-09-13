ACC says it has found more corruption allegations against Asif Mahmud

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said it has begun looking into allegations that former interim government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan was involved in transactions worth billions of taka in appointments, transfers and postings, as well as money laundering abroad. The commission has decided to incorporate the allegations into its ongoing investigation against him.

At a press conference in Segunbagicha in the capital on Sunday, ACC assistant director Mohammad Tanzir Ahmed said a new allegation had been received against Asif Mahmud. As the allegation falls within the ACC’s jurisdiction, the commission has decided to include it in its previous investigation, he said.

Tanzir Ahmed said there were allegations that around Tk 600 million was transacted in connection with the appointment of an administrator to Dhaka North City Corporation, while Tk 20 million to Tk 100 million was allegedly transacted for the appointment of 36 deputy commissioners across the country.

There were also allegations of tender trading at Dhaka South City Corporation and that 10 to 30 per cent commissions were taken from development project tenders while Asif Mahmud was in charge of the Local Government Division, he said. He was also allegedly involved in tender trading at Narayanganj and Cumilla city corporations, according to the allegations.