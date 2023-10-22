Peter Haas asks home minister if roads would be blocked 28 October

US ambassador Peter Haas asked whether the roads would be closed due to the programme of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 28 October, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

The home minister in reply told the US ambassador that the government does not have any such plan. The government thinks the BNP would continue to hold its political programmes peacefully. The government has nothing to say if the party’s programmes remain peaceful, he added.

Peter Haas paid a courtesy call on the home minister at secretariat today, Sunday.

The home minister disclosed the issues of discussion while talking to the media after the meeting.