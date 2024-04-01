AL grassroots leaders voice concern over internal conflict

Internal rift in Awami League has intensified centering the upcoming upazila election as the grassroots leaders-activists accuse ministers-lawmakers of interfering with the election. In a meeting with the party’s central leadership, the grassroots leaders also accused the ministers-lawmakers of meddling with local politics of the ruling party.

Grassroots leaders of Chattogram demanded that Awami League nominate single candidates in upazila elections to decrease the internal conflict. They, however, did not get any decision from the ruling party general secretary Obaidul Quader in this regard. But the AL general secretary sent a strong message to ministers, lawmakers and influential leaders not to exert any influence in the election.

The meeting between Awami League general secretary and Chattogram division’s lawmakers and leaders took place in Dhaka district AL office in the city's Tejgaon on Sunday. Chattogram district south AL president Abdus Salam, Cox’s Bazar district president Faridul Islam Chowdhury, Noakhali district president AHM Khairul Anam and several other leaders spoke in favor picking a single candidate from the party.

AL presidium member Mosharrof Hossain chaired the meeting.