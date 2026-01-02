Awami League has little future in Bangladesh politics: Shafiqul Alam
Press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, Shafiqul Alam has said that he sees little future for the Awami League (AL) politics in Bangladesh, adding that the party no longer enjoys public acceptance.
He made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists in his home district of Magura on Friday morning.
Earlier in the day, he visited the Nitai Gaur Gopal Sebashram under the Magura pourashava.
Replying to a question about the future of the politics of the Awami League, Shafiqul Alam said, “When people make mistakes, they apologise or express remorse. We all make mistakes. But even after 17 long months, the party has not expressed any regret for the large number of killings and enforced disappearances committed under its watch. They have not even spoken about remaining peaceful.”
Commenting further on the AL, he said, “From abroad, the party’s leaders and activists are instead spreading misinformation. They are claiming that 3,000 police officers were killed, which is not realistic.”
“They are also attempting to portray millions of students who took part in the movement as ‘terrorists’ before the international community, in order to legitimise the killings carried out against them. Because of such actions, the people of Bangladesh will no longer accept them,” he stated.
Asked whether the AL could still take part in the election, Shafiqul Alam said, “Even if they now come forward and admit their mistakes or say ‘sorry’, it has no value. The time has passed, and the opportunity for their nomination no longer exists.”
He also responded to a question on the credibility of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election if the Awami League does not participate.
“There is no such perception among the general public that the election would become meaningless if the Awami League does not take part. On the contrary, people are eagerly waiting for the election,” the press secretary said.
According to him, “If a political party takes up arms and uses them against young students, carries out enforced disappearances, killings and mass murder, then no civilised country in the world considers it a democratic party. Actually, the Awami League has declared itself unfit to contest elections.”
Addressing journalists directly, Shafiqul Alam said, “You yourselves saw what happened in Magura in August. Alongside leaders of the (Bangladesh) Chhatra League and Jubo League, even the father of the local MP, Shakib Al Hasan, came out with weapons. Two students were killed by gunfire in Magura town. After that, can the Awami League still claim any moral legitimacy to engage in politics?”
In response to another question, Shafiqul Alam said that once the interim government’s tenure ends, he would like to return to journalism.
After visiting the Nitai Gaur Gopal Sebashram in the morning, he later went to his ancestral home in Sreepur.