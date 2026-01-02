Awami League has little future in Bangladesh politics: Shafiqul Alam

Press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, Shafiqul Alam has said that he sees little future for the Awami League (AL) politics in Bangladesh, adding that the party no longer enjoys public acceptance.

He made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists in his home district of Magura on Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Nitai Gaur Gopal Sebashram under the Magura pourashava.