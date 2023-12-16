Will write 'love letter' in secret: Mujibul Haque

Amid the on-going discussion between Jatiya Party and Awami League, the Jatiya Party general secretary Md Mujibul Haque faced a barrage of questions over matter on Saturday.
Mujibul Haque even brought a metaphor of romance to answer the journalists’ queries. “When I will write love letter in secret, can I talk to my parents about it? No, I cannot. But parents can be told when it is done, and when the marriage happens, parents must be informed.”
Replying to a query on the progress on their relationship, the Jatiya Party general secretary said there is romance and tragedy in an affair. Sometime it turns deep, sometimes it becomes tragic, but marriage is the final outcome of a relationship, he added.
Mujibul Haque made these remarks while talking to journalists at the Jatiya party’s president office in the capital Banani on Saturday.
Replying to queries for journalists on the discussion with Awami League, he said, “All political party have strategies and we will not share everything on the discussions as part of our strategy.”
Replying to another query on the number of negotiated seats, Mujibul Haque said distribution of constituencies was not their main agenda at repeated discussion, rather various issues that include conducting a fair election and creating polls-atmosphere were discussed with the ruling party.
A journalist asked “You have given Awami League a list of candidates.” In reply, Mujibul Haque avoided answering the query saying “We will not disclose all of our strategies.”
Awami League and Jatiiya Party held a meeting over seat sharing in the parliament are on Friday night.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin (Nasim) and organising secretary Mirza Azam were present at the meeting. Jatiya Party Co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud and secretary general Mujibul Haque (Chunnu) represented JaPa at the meeting.
No parties made spoke to the media the after the meeting.
Sources, however, said Awami League has reached a consensus to share 26 seats with Jatiya Party in the upcoming parliamentary election, and no candidate will contest in these constituencies in boat symbol.
A source said Jatiya Party wanted at least 40 seats from Awami League at the meeting but the negotiators of the ruling party did not budge.