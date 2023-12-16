Will write 'love letter' in secret: Mujibul Haque

Replying to a query on the progress on their relationship, the Jatiya Party general secretary said there is romance and tragedy in an affair. Sometime it turns deep, sometimes it becomes tragic, but marriage is the final outcome of a relationship, he added.

Mujibul Haque made these remarks while talking to journalists at the Jatiya party’s president office in the capital Banani on Saturday.

Replying to queries for journalists on the discussion with Awami League, he said, “All political party have strategies and we will not share everything on the discussions as part of our strategy.”