BNP to discuss election roadmap alongside other key concerns

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not only press for a clear roadmap to the upcoming parliamentary elections but also raise a range of other election-related issues during its discussions with interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Party sources said BNP leaders will press the Chief Adviser for a specific timeline for the parliamentary elections and a clear date for announcing the election roadmap.

If Professor Yunus fails to reassure the senior leadership with his response, the BNP is likely to return to the streets, potentially alongside its allies who had jointly campaigned against the ousted Awami League government.

The meeting between the BNP leaders and the Chief Adviser will be held at the State Guesthouse Jamuna in the capital at 12:00 pm.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead the party delegation in the discussion.