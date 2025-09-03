EC proposes provision to disqualify fugitive accused from elections

The election commission (EC) has proposed adding a provision to the law that would disqualify individuals declared fugitives by a court from contesting in the national parliamentary elections.

Along with this, the EC has proposed several other amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), the law governing national elections.

Election commissioner Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah shared this information with journalists on Wednesday afternoon.

The election commission’s proposal was sent to the law ministry on Tuesday. EC officials stated that the ministry will review the proposal and then present it to the advisory council of the interim government. If approved by the advisory council, the amendments will be enacted through a presidential ordinance.