Pro-govt Islamist parties take initiative for new alliance

The Islamist parties are going through various polarisations ahead of the upcoming national polls. The process is underway to form an alliance with 15-20 parties who are on good terms with the ruling Awami League. All of these are Islamist parties.

There is also another initiative to form an alliance with the Qawmi madrasah-based parties, led by the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, the party of Charmonai Pir. These may include parties outside of the Islamist parties.

Only eight months are left before the general elections. Ruling Awami League and their political allies have started preparations for another election under Sheikh Hasina’s government in compliance with the constitution of the country.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other opposition parties are in a movement demanding an election under a non-partisan government. In this context, the Islamist parties have become proactive. Many of the leaders of these Islamist parties say their activities may increase further in the coming months. Awami League too has adopted different strategies to keep them close.