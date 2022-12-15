How many people go missing in the US every month, Quader asks Peter Haas

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury had visited the US so that the country imposes a ban on Bangladesh, but BNP’s mission has failed.

“No outcome will be there by telling the falsehood over disappearances .... the Washington DC mission of Amir Khasru has failed,” he said while speaking at a meeting held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.