BNP’s politics ‘hopeless and unfruitful’: Quader

Terming the recent power supply disruption due to national grid failure as a technical glitch, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister said, “it [grid failure] can happen in any time and it also happens in many countries in the world. But the matter is that how quickly the government can restore the power supply.”

Quader also said that the government successfully restored the power supply within couple of hours since it was collapsed on Tuesday (4 October).

Talking about the national power grid failure in 2003, the minister asked the BNP secretary general how many days required in restoring power supply following that incident in that time.

He said “the country continuously remained without power hours after hours and days after days during the BNP regime.”