Zubaida Rahman fugitive: Appellate Division

ACC lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan confirmed the matter to the media on Wednesday.

Referring to the 16-page long full verdict, Kurshid Alam said, "Zubaida Rahman has been labeled a fugitive in the verdict. She was on the run while she filed the plea with the High Court (HC). But it is a rule that a fugitive is not allowed to file and appeal any cases to any court. This is the main point of the verdict."

"She will have to surrender first before the court, and then she will be eligible for filing an appeal. So, her appeal to HC is illegal in accordance with the law."

Zubaida Rahman's lawyer Kawsar Kamal told Prothom Alo that "Zubaida Rahman wasn't labeled fugitive in the HC verdict. However, we haven't received the full verdict of Appellate division yet."