Zubaida Rahman fugitive: Appellate Division

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Appellate Division labeled Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, a fugitive in a verdict delivered on 13 April in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Zubaida Rahman filed a plea with the High Court (HC) seeking the cancellation of the lawsuit filed over amassing wealth beyond the known sources. In the hearing, the Appellate Division rejected her appeal and termed her a 'fugitive'.

ACC lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan confirmed the matter to the media on Wednesday.

Referring to the 16-page long full verdict, Kurshid Alam said, "Zubaida Rahman has been labeled a fugitive in the verdict. She was on the run while she filed the plea with the High Court (HC). But it is a rule that a fugitive is not allowed to file and appeal any cases to any court. This is the main point of the verdict."

"She will have to surrender first before the court, and then she will be eligible for filing an appeal. So, her appeal to HC is illegal in accordance with the law."

Zubaida Rahman's lawyer Kawsar Kamal told Prothom Alo that "Zubaida Rahman wasn't labeled fugitive in the HC verdict. However, we haven't received the full verdict of Appellate division yet."

