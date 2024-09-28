Interim govt must win BNP's unshakeable trust: Tarique

Speaking virtually at a mass rally, the BNP leader emphasised that the interim government must specify the responsibilities assigned to them and outline a roadmap for fulfilling those duties effectively.

“While it may not be possible for them to implement all changes, it would also be unreasonable for them to shoulder responsibilities they cannot carry,” he observed.

The BNP leader said that every decision, statement, and reaction at the highest levels of government requires the careful and visible application of utmost caution to avoid misunderstanding.

He said that running a government is a highly sensitive and complex task, warning that even a small deviation can raise a big question, while carelessness can weaken the essential trust and fracture the unity that is at the core of the nation’s strength.