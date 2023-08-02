They were performing Hajj during the ‘incident’ but made accused in ‘fictitious case’

Two leaders from the Chattogram unit of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were named as accused in a case filed by a leader from the ruling party’s youth wing, Jubo League, on 28 July.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the plaintiff stated that the two BNP leaders were among a group of 120 people who assaulted him with sticks and petrol bombs in the Gachhbaria area of the pourashava at 12:15 pm on 27 July.
However, the BNP leaders returned to Bangladesh on 30 July after spending one and a half months in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.
The case was filed at the Chandanaish police station under the Special Powers Act and Explosives Act.
The two leaders are Chandanaish upazila BNP’s joint conveners Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and Saiful Karim.
Another case was filed against 121 leaders and activists of the opposition at Hathazari police station on 27 July. They are charged with carrying explosives, vandalism, and assaulting people. The case was filed by Aiman Awsaf Chowdhury, the Joint Convener of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Government City College unit in Chattogram.
No arrest has been made so far. Police said they have been investigating into the cases.
BNP leaders have claimed the cases to be "fictitious." The convener of Chattogram south district unit of BNP, Abu Sufian, stated that the objective of such cases is to force the BNP leaders and activists to flee their homes.
