They were performing Hajj during the ‘incident’ but made accused in ‘fictitious case’

Two leaders from the Chattogram unit of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were named as accused in a case filed by a leader from the ruling party’s youth wing, Jubo League, on 28 July.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the plaintiff stated that the two BNP leaders were among a group of 120 people who assaulted him with sticks and petrol bombs in the Gachhbaria area of the pourashava at 12:15 pm on 27 July.

However, the BNP leaders returned to Bangladesh on 30 July after spending one and a half months in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The case was filed at the Chandanaish police station under the Special Powers Act and Explosives Act.