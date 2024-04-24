AL’s counter-programmes to create ‘mental obstacles’ for BNP: Quader

For a long time, Obaidul Quader maintained that they were staging “peace and development rallies”, not any counter-programmes of the BNP.

He, however, today acknowledged that they organised their rallies as counter-programmes of that of the BNP.

“If the BNP organises any rally unilaterally, they commit ‘arson-terrorism’. As a governing party we have responsibilities to protect the lives and properties of the people,” Obaidul Quader told the conference.

In response to queries, the Awami League general secretary said, “How many rallies did the BNP and we oraganised on the same date? Are we, as a political party, going to engage in any conflicts? Did we, as the ruling party, carry out any attacks on their rallies? Then what is the problem?”

He later clarified, “We have held our rallies and they have done theirs. It was the scenario before the election.”

A journalist asked if there is any fear that the BNP may occupy the streets. He, in response, said the election is now over, and those who boycotted the polls and dreamt of preventing the voting found their dreams perished.

He also reminded that the opposition block even dreamt that the Awami League will not be able to form a government, and if it manages to do so, the government will fall within five days.