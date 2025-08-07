BNP apologises for sufferings due to victory procession

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has apologised for the public sufferings caused by the party's victory procession held on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

In a statement sent to the media today, Thursday, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the party sincerely apologises to Dhaka residents for the unintended suffering caused by the victory procession.

The BNP held a victory procession in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary of the fall of Awami League government on 5 August last year. The procession started from the central office of the BNP in the capital’s Naya Paltan and ended at Shahbagh.