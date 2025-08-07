BNP apologises for sufferings due to victory procession
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has apologised for the public sufferings caused by the party's victory procession held on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.
In a statement sent to the media today, Thursday, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the party sincerely apologises to Dhaka residents for the unintended suffering caused by the victory procession.
The BNP held a victory procession in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary of the fall of Awami League government on 5 August last year. The procession started from the central office of the BNP in the capital’s Naya Paltan and ended at Shahbagh.
Thousands of leaders and activists from the BNP and its associate bodies joined the procession, which resulted in severe traffic congestion in different parts of the city causing public sufferings.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman addressed the rally before the procession virtually from London.
The rally also featured speeches by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas and Salahuddin Ahmed, Dhaka North BNP convenor Aminul Haque, and Dhaka South BNP convenor Rafiqul Alam.
The event was presided over by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.