Nasrul Hamid behind LNG business syndicate

Four particular companies secured the bulk of contracts to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market during the fallen Awami League government. Surprisingly, two of them were awarded contracts even after the departure of the previous government.

Insiders alleged that the former state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources, Nasrul Hamid, was the kingpin behind the LNG trading syndicate.

According to the energy and mineral resources division, the government spent a total of Tk 1.66 trillion on LNG imports (under both G2G agreements and spot market) over the past six fiscal years, with a staggering amount of Tk 426.43 billion spent in the last fiscal year alone.

For the first time, Bangladesh started LNG imports in the 2018–19 fiscal year through long-term government to government (G2G) contracts. Later, it began LNG procurement from the spot market through private entities in 2020.

Since then, four companies – Vitol Asia (Singapore), Gunvor (Singapore), TotalEnergies (Switzerland), and Excelerate Energy (United States) – have secured the majority of contracts.

According to Petrobangla sources, Vitol Asia and Gunvor, in particular, supplied over 60 per cent of LNG to Bangladesh. Multiple sources said members of Nasrul Hamid’s family and close associates have business ties to these companies.

Vitol Asia did not receive any fresh contracts under the interim government, but TotalEnergies and Gunvor were awarded two new contracts each in October, for supplying four LNG cargoes in total.