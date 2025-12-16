Top-listed criminal Subrata Bain’s daughter detained in Cumilla
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained Khadija Yesmin (Bithi), daughter of listed top criminal Subrata Bain, from Cumilla.
She was detained Monday afternoon from the Jailkhana intersection area of Cumilla city. Later that night, she was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Speaking on the matter on Monday night, Major Sadman Ibne Alam, company commander of RAB-11 in Cumilla, stated that an operation was conducted on Jailkhana road in the city based on information that Khadija Yesmin Bithi, daughter of top criminal Subrata Bain, was in Cumilla.
During the operation, she was detained and subsequently handed over to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) later that night.
A source within the law enforcement agencies said that top criminal Subrata Bain is currently imprisoned at the Cumilla Central Jail. On 5 December, he was transferred to Cumilla Central Jail from Narayanganj District Jail.
On Monday, Khadija Yesmin travelled to Cumilla to visit her father at the prison. It is suspected that she may have been involved in financial transactions with criminal networks and in providing assistance to absconding associates.
Authorities are investigating whether there are any additional reasons behind her visit.
On 27 May, a joint force arrested Subrata Bain, also known as Fateh Ali and his close associate Molla Masud, also known as Abu Russel Masud, from Kushtia.
Subsequently, based on information provided by them, their associate shooters Arafat and Sharif were arrested in the capital.