Top-listed criminal Subrata Bain’s daughter detained in Cumilla

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained Khadija Yesmin (Bithi), daughter of listed top criminal Subrata Bain, from Cumilla.

She was detained Monday afternoon from the Jailkhana intersection area of Cumilla city. Later that night, she was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Speaking on the matter on Monday night, Major Sadman Ibne Alam, company commander of RAB-11 in Cumilla, stated that an operation was conducted on Jailkhana road in the city based on information that Khadija Yesmin Bithi, daughter of top criminal Subrata Bain, was in Cumilla.