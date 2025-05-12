Police won’t be entitled to use lethal weapons: Home Adviser
Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Monday that, with the exception of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), the Bangladesh Police will not be entitled to use lethal weapons.
“We have decided that no lethal weapons will be provided to the police force. Only the personnel of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) will be entitled to use lethal weapons,” he said.
The Home Adviser made the disclosure after attending the 9th meeting of the advisory committee on law and order at the ministry’s conference room at the secretariat here.
Replying to a question about the timeframe for implementing the decision, he said, “We have just made the decision. It will take time.”
He also said that a committee, headed by Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Home Affairs Md. Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, has been formed to look into the matter.
The committee will also examine some other related issues, he added, without providing further details.