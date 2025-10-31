Organ Transplantation Ordinance expands legal scope for donors beyond family members

The government has given final approval to the draft of the Organ Transplantation Ordinance 2025, introducing a significant reform to existing organ donation laws in Bangladesh.

The Council of Advisers gave the final approval to the draft of the ordinance at its weekly meeting held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

“Under previous legislation, you know, only immediate family members were legally permitted to donate organs such as kidneys or other vital body parts. However, in many cases, patients were compelled to travel abroad to receive transplants, often involving monetary transactions with unrelated donors, which is an unethical and illegal practice,” said Law Adviser Professor Dr Asif Nazrul.