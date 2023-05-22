No reason to get US sanction afresh: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen today said there is no reason for the US to impose sanctions on Bangladesh afresh.

"We don't have any idea about new sanctions as it depends on individual country," he told reporters at a media briefing at the foreign ministry here.

He said if any new US sanction would be imposed it would be unfortunate. "We hope good sense will prevail," he added.

The briefing was arranged to brief the media on prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Qatar visit that begins on Monday afternoon.

Foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, among others, was present.