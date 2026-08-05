July Mass Uprising showed united people can transform even the most entrenched structures: Prof Yunus

Former Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus has said that July stands as a defining chapter in the struggle for the rights of ordinary people, justice and democratic aspirations.

He also said that the July Mass Uprising demonstrated that when people from all walks of life unite, they can transform even the most deeply entrenched structures.

Muhammad Yunus made the remarks in a statement issued today, Wednesday (5 August) marking the July Mass Uprising Day 2026.