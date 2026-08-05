July Mass Uprising showed united people can transform even the most entrenched structures: Prof Yunus
Former Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus has said that July stands as a defining chapter in the struggle for the rights of ordinary people, justice and democratic aspirations.
He also said that the July Mass Uprising demonstrated that when people from all walks of life unite, they can transform even the most deeply entrenched structures.
Muhammad Yunus made the remarks in a statement issued today, Wednesday (5 August) marking the July Mass Uprising Day 2026.
The Awami League government was ousted on 5 August 2024 during the July Mass Uprising, after which then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh for India.
On 8 August, an interim government led by Professor Yunus was sworn in. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the uprising.
In his statement, Professor Yunus said, “July bears witness to a significant chapter in the struggle for the rights of the people, justice and democratic aspirations. In our collective memory, July was a long month of 36 days. It reminds us once again of the extraordinary unity with which this nation stood against injustice.”
On the occasion, he paid profound tribute to those who lost their lives during the uprising and expressed gratitude to those who were injured, lost their eyesight or were left permanently disabled.
Professor Yunus described July as belonging to people from every section of society and every profession.
“July belongs to the students of schools, colleges, madrasahs and public, private and national universities who took to the streets. It belongs to the teachers and parents who stood beside them,” he said.
He also remembered the journalists, photojournalists and bystanders who risked their lives during the uprising to bring the truth to the world.
In his statement, he said, “Politicians, representatives of civil society, writers, artists and cultural figures strengthened the movement through their voices and creativity. Rickshaw pullers, workers and professionals contributed from their respective positions, while physicians worked under extreme risk in the wartime conditions to save the lives of the injured.”
He also acknowledged the support of Bangladeshis living abroad, who backed the movement and took part in demonstrations across the world.
Professor Yunus said the courage displayed by women during July would inspire generations of Bangladeshi women and encourage young people in the years to come.
He added that the outstanding leadership shown by students would remain a lasting source of inspiration for future generations.
“The July Mass Uprising taught us that when people from every section of society stand united, they can transform even the most formidable structures. As a united nation, we must remain firmly committed to sustaining the democratic, economic and social progress we have begun,” he said.