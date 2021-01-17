President Hamid to address maiden JS session of 2021 Monday

President M Abdul Hamid will address the 11th session of the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) commencing tomorrow (Monday) at 4:30pm as this will be the maiden session of 2021, reports BSS.

“President M Abdul Hamid will address the tomorrow’s parliament session at 4:30pm,” president’s press secretary Joynal Abedin said.

In line with the parliamentary practice, the president addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.

The head of the state convened the first parliament session of 2021 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The president’s speech has already been approved in the cabinet.