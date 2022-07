President Hamid urges affluent to help poor, flood-hit people relish Eid joy

“We need to make a concerted effort to tackle all the crises and move forward to new possibilities - specially in preventing the transmission of the Covid-19 virus and we need to wear proper masks and adhere to social distancing,” he added.

Referring to the multifaceted global crisis, the president said the Russia-Ukraine war issue has now been added to the Covid-19 pandemic of the last two years.

As a result of these wars, he said, the global economy has come under pressure, and inflationary pressures have also increased and the government is implementing multi-faceted programme, including providing incentives for various packages to keep the country’s economy afloat.

The government, Abdul Hamid mentioned, is also providing all possible assistances to continue the activities of every productive sector, including agriculture and industry.

Terming the Padma Bridge as a symbol of pride, he said the opening of the bridge has come as a happy occasion for countrymen before this Eid and it has created immense opportunities for multifaceted communications of about three crore people in 21 south-western districts.

The president further said the establishment of rail-link over the bridge next year would add a new dimension to the overall communication system of the country.