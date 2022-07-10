President Hamid urges affluent to help poor, flood-hit people relish Eid joy

“We need to make a concerted effort to tackle all the crises and move forward to new possibilities - specially in preventing the transmission of the Covid-19 virus and we need to wear proper masks and adhere to social distancing,” he added.
Referring to the multifaceted global crisis, the president said the Russia-Ukraine war issue has now been added to the Covid-19 pandemic of the last two years.
As a result of these wars, he said, the global economy has come under pressure, and inflationary pressures have also increased and the government is implementing multi-faceted programme, including providing incentives for various packages to keep the country’s economy afloat.
The government, Abdul Hamid mentioned, is also providing all possible assistances to continue the activities of every productive sector, including agriculture and industry.
Terming the Padma Bridge as a symbol of pride, he said the opening of the bridge has come as a happy occasion for countrymen before this Eid and it has created immense opportunities for multifaceted communications of about three crore people in 21 south-western districts.
The president further said the establishment of rail-link over the bridge next year would add a new dimension to the overall communication system of the country.
Greeting the world Muslims, including the people in Bangladesh, on the Eid-ul-Azha, the president said peace and harmony will be established in the society only if the teachings of the sacrifice with the deep devotion to the Almighty Allah can be reflected in the personal life.
He advised all to realise the meaning of the holy Eid-ul-Azha and inspire the mindset of restraint and sacrifice to pave the way for peace and welfare in society.
President Hamid also asked all to perform the sacrifice (Kurbani) at the government-designated places and to remove the waste of the sacrificial animals timely.
President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban
Earlier, in the morning, president Abdul Hamid offered the prayers of Eid-ul-Azha along with his family members and some officials at the Hallway of the Bangabhaban.
The head of the state offered his Eid prayers carrying out health guidelines, including maintaining social distancing at the Bangabhaban.
Due to the sudden spate of Covid-19 outbreak across the country like many other world countries, the president did not attend the traditional Eid prayers in the capital’s National Eidgah Maidan.
The country has been facing serious trouble with severe casualties and infections in both urban and rural areas for the last two years due to the outbreak of the lethal virus.
Many state programmes were also curtailed for this reason.
The Eid jamaat (congregation) was held at 8.30am. Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted the Eid prayers.
Secretaries concerned to the President Office, only some other key officials and staff attended the Eid prayers.
A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.
Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of fatal Covid-19 and also wishing for the early recovery of the Coronavirus patients throughout the country as well as across the globe.
Doa was too offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, faced martyrdom on the fateful night of 15 August in 1975, and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.
After the prayers, president Hamid spent his time with his family members at the Presidential palace.
But no ceremonial greetings with serving delicious food items, in presence of the country’s distinguished personalities and foreign diplomats or guests were seen there.