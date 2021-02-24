Bangladesh

President, PM express shock at death of Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled

Prothom Alo English Desk
President M Abdul Hamid and prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of country’s noted economist and former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, the president said the people of this country will always remember the talent and skill left by Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled for the smooth development of the banking sector.

The head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In her message of condolence, the prime minister said, “The contribution of Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled to flourishing the country’s banking sector will be remembered.”

She also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Ibrahim Khaled breathed his last at 5:45am today at the intensive care unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital in the capital.

