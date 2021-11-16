President, PM mourn death of Hasan Azizul Huq

The writer, who was undergoing treatment due to several health issues, passed away in Rajshahi on Monday night. He was 82.
In August, Hasan Azizul Huq was brought to Dhaka via an air ambulance after falling seriously ill with imbalanced electrolytes and heart disease. He returned home a few days later.
Also, he had age-related health issues, heart problems and diabetes.
The writer was first admitted to the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute. A 16-member medical board was formed for his treatment.
Later he was shifted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University where another medical board of five physicians was formed.
Born in Jabgraam in the Burdwan district of West Bengal in 1939, Hasan Azizul Huq completed his post-graduation from Rajshahi University in 1960.
He served as a faculty in the Department of Philosophy of the same university from 1973 till 2004.
Considered as one of the most prominent writers and a legendary litterateur in the country, Hasan received many prestigious awards in his literary career, including the Bangla Academy Literary Award (1970), Ekushey Padak (1999), Ananda Puroshkar (2008), Independence Award (2019), Lekhok Shibir Puroshkar and more, for his contributions to Bangla literature.
The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed the deepest sympathy to the bereaved family.
In her message of condolence, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said Hasan Azizul Huq will be remembered for his literary work and creativity.
She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.