President, PM mourn death of Hasan Azizul Huq

The writer, who was undergoing treatment due to several health issues, passed away in Rajshahi on Monday night. He was 82.

In August, Hasan Azizul Huq was brought to Dhaka via an air ambulance after falling seriously ill with imbalanced electrolytes and heart disease. He returned home a few days later.

Also, he had age-related health issues, heart problems and diabetes.

The writer was first admitted to the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute. A 16-member medical board was formed for his treatment.

Later he was shifted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University where another medical board of five physicians was formed.