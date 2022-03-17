President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.
A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.
The president and the prime minister in-person paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Tungipara for the first time after 17 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League President, placed another wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.
Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League were present.
Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the 15 August carnage.
The Father of the Nation’s grandchildren – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq – were also present.
The president also signed the visitor’s book kept on the mausoleum premises.
Earlier on his arrival on the mazar premises, President Abdul Hamid was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Later, the prime minister laid another wreath at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum along with members of the National Implementation Committee for Birth Centenary Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The prime minister flew to Tungipara after placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital.
On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.