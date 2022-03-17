President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj on his 102nd birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day-2022.

The president and the prime minister in person paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at in the morning.

President Hamid first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.