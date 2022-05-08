Press freedom at high risk

Concern over the shrinking of press freedom in Bangladesh, particularly on the digital platforms, was expressed at the global conference held on World Press Freedom Day. The conference took place from Monday to Wednesday in Uruguay.

Around 1,000 participants from 86 countries at the conference discussed the state of press freedom around the world. Around 3,400 persons applied to join this three-day conference comprising over 60 sessions, online and offline, according to a press release issued on Saturday.