'Prevention of violence against women should be taught at home and school'

Violence against women is on an increase in the family, in educational institutions, at the work place and in public gatherings. And the type of such violence is changing with the times. Harassment of women in the cyber world has taken on alarming proportions. Respect for women must be taught within the families and at school. Men's involvement in the movement to prevent violence against women must also be increased.

These observations were made on by speakers at a virtual discussion on the occasion of '16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence' (25 November to 10 December) organised on Saturday by the Sociology and Gender Club of Central Women's University. At the discussion on 'Preventing Violence Against Women and the Way Ahead', speakers stressed the need to ensure justice against the incidents of violence and to speed up the trial process so that women are not discouraged to seek legal recompense due to lengthy legal procedures.