'Prevention of violence against women should be taught at home and school'

In the opening presentation of the discussion, Central Women's University registrar Ilias Ahmed said in most cases violence against women takes place within the family perpetrated familiar persons. And this abuse of women has increased manifold during the prevalence of Covid. The country has a good legal framework to prevent oppression of women and such abuse can be stopped by proper application of the law. From the school level, children should be involved in cultural activities in order to develop a positive attitude towards women.
Speaking at the discussion, convener of the event's organising committee and chairperson of the university's sociology and gender studies department, Professor Maleka Begum, said that in order to prevent violence against women, views must be voiced from all quarters, including from journalists. This will assist in determining the way ahead in this regard. Children benefit by learning what is to be done for equality and to prevent abuse. She proposed that classes be taken from time to time by persons of various professions who are involved in women's rights so that the students of the university can learn more.
In the closing address, vice chancellor of the university Professor Parveen Hasan said many families see daughters as a burden due to economic reasons. They spend on a son's education, but give a daughter off in marriage. Under-age relationships have bad consequences for both the girl and the boy. That is why sex education must be included in text books as part of general health studies and training must be provided to create sensitive teachers in this regard. She recalled the late women's movement leader Nasreen Huq for her role in making the movement against acid violence a success. She said, it was Nasreen Huq's efforts that made it possible to involve everyone in this movement.
Seven journalists of various media took part in the discussion.
Chief news editor of News24, Shahnaz Munni, said it is from the family that a child must learn to be respectful towards women. The boy who sees his father abusing his mother, will grow up with the same attitude towards women. There needs to be a change in men's mindset and mentality in order to prevent violence against women. A woman must also prepare herself to prevent such violence.
Prothom Alo's senior correspondent Rozina Islam said that the type of violence against women was changing with the time. A picture of a woman or a negative comment about a woman on social media can raise a storm. People blindly believe what they see without verifying the information. She faces extreme harassment and trial on social media. There needs to be discussions at every level to determine how to resolve this problem.
Farzana Rupa of Ekattur TV said, the significant decrease in acid violence is an example of how the joint participation of men and women and continued cooperation by the media can successfully prevent violence. Men must be involved in other areas of prevention of violence against women. Pointing to the alarming increase in cyber violence against women, she said defamation and blackmail in cyberspace has created fear among women.
Chief report of Nagorik Television, Shahnaz Sharmin, said that the mindset of gender equality, which should be taught in places like the family and educational institutions, is deteriorating. Every girl must fight and win in order to emerge as role models in courage for other girls to follow.
Also speaking at the event were Dainik Ittefaq reporter Rabeya Baby, Deepto TV's Sadia Sharmin and Prothom Alo senior correspondent Naznin Akhter.
The discussion was moderated by assistant professor of Central Women's University' business administration department, Asiful Nahar. The event was live streamed on Deepto TV's Facebook page.