UN will continue to call for peaceful, inclusive election in Bangladesh

A journalist asked the spokesperson as to what step the secretary-general is going to take to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Bangladesh and if Bangladesh authorities have rejected the international call in this regard.

Stéphane Dujarric in his response said, “We continue to call on all stakeholders, the government, the political parties to do whatever they can, to promote a peaceful, inclusive, and credible election.”

The twelfth general election is going to be held on 7 January in the country, according to the schedule announced by election commission on 15 November.