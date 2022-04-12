Private hospitals charge 12 times higher than government ones

A Covid-19 patient has to spend over Tk 450,000 for treatment at a private hospital, which is 12 times higher than that of government ones at Tk 36,000.

The expenditure includes the accommodation, ICU, Oxygen and other facilities in the hospital.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) came up with the findings of a research titled ‘Good governance in overcoming the coronavirus crisis: the challenges of inclusion and transparency’ at a press briefing on Tuesday morning.