Private hospitals charge 12 times higher than government ones

According to the research findings, around 22 per cent of people have to face multifaceted problems while taking treatment at the hospital. Of them, nearly 65 per cent of patients didn’t receive the necessary medicines and over 33 per cent lacked the emergency services from the specialists.
The service seekers had to wait an average three and half hours to get the bed after reaching the hospital while 15 per cent of patients didn’t receive the oxygen facility whenever they needed.
Twelve per cent of Covid-19 patients had to pay an extra fee, ranging from Tk 400 to Tk 10,000, while admitted in the government hospitals. The reasons behind taking treatment from the private medicals include the availability of specialist physicians and the ICU facility.
