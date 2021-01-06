Probe body formed over death threat to IU teacher

The authorities of Islamic University (IU) formed a three member probe body over issuing death threat by a teacher of the university to his colleague, UNB reports.
IU vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam formed the probe body against Management Department assistant professor MM Nasimuzzaman for issuing death threat to Al-fiqh and Legal Studies Department assistant professor M Altaf Hossain.
A press release, signed by IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif, was issued in this regard on Wednesday.
IU proctor professor M Jahangir Hossain and Law Department professor Reba Mondol are the members of the probe body. It was asked to submit it reports within three weeks, the release said.
Talking to UNB, the IU VC said that action would be taken against the teacher after getting reports from the probe body.
The university authorities, however, removed Nasimuzzaman from his assistant proctor post over issuing death threat to the teacher on Tuesday.
On 1 January, Nasimuzzaman threatened and abused Altaf over planting trees at the teachers’ residential area. Altaf filed a general diary against Nasimuzzaman with the police station on that day.