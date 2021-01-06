Probe body formed over death threat to IU teacher

The authorities of Islamic University (IU) formed a three member probe body over issuing death threat by a teacher of the university to his colleague, UNB reports.

IU vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam formed the probe body against Management Department assistant professor MM Nasimuzzaman for issuing death threat to Al-fiqh and Legal Studies Department assistant professor M Altaf Hossain.

A press release, signed by IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif, was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

IU proctor professor M Jahangir Hossain and Law Department professor Reba Mondol are the members of the probe body. It was asked to submit it reports within three weeks, the release said.