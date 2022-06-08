Probe body to examine types of chemicals preserved in depot

The department of environment (DOE) issued a clearance certificate to BM container depot in Sitakunda on condition of storing poultry feed, readymade garments and consumer products.

But the authorities preserved a large amount of inflammable chemicals that triggered a massive explosion following a fire on Saturday night, killing 44 and injuring over 200.

A probe body has been formed to look into what types of chemicals were kept in the depot.

That is the reason that they are collecting samples now.