Probe body to examine types of chemicals preserved in depot

According to the DOE, the environmental clearance of the depot was issued only for handling containers, not for preserving any type of chemicals or risky substance. The DOE wasn’t aware about the chemicals kept in the depot.
DOE sources said while appealing for environmental clearance from the DOE, the depot authorities mentioned to keep poultry feed, readymade garments and consumer goods.
DOE Chattogram region director Mafidul Alam told Prothom Alo that when they allow to preserve chemicals, they set some strict conditions.
However, BM container depot authorities didn’t mention the matter of storing chemicals in their application seeking clearance, he added.
They took clearance for keeping garment items and poultry feeds. But following the huge blast, it has come to fore that the depot preserved a large amount of chemicals, he added.
The probe body headed by additional divisional commissioner Mizanur Rahman visited the depot on Tuesday.
A member, Mofidul Alam, of the body told Prothom Alo that "We have collected samples from the depot. Apart from this, we asked the depot authorities to submit a list containing the names of chemicals."
A report has already been sent to the DOE director general over violating the conditions of environmental clearance.
When asked, DOE Chattogram region deputy director Ferdous Anwar said, "Taking clearance for handling containers, BM container depot authorities preserved chemicals. We have sent a report to Dhaka over the issue. The further action will be taken after the direction is received from there (Dhaka)."
The DOE authorities collected water from the canal near the depot on Sunday a day after the massive explosion rocked the place. At the same time, they tested the air quality of the area.
Three people are still missing in this fire incident, which was brought under control on Tuesday afternoon after around 61 hours.