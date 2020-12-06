Probe report on BB reserve heist case 13 Jan

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 13 January to submit a probe report in the case lodged over Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury set the date as the investigation agency CID failed to present the report today.

Hackers stole $101m from BB’s accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.