Probe report on BB reserve heist case 13 Jan

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 13 January to submit a probe report in the case lodged over Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury set the date as the investigation agency CID failed to present the report today.

Hackers stole $101m from BB’s accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank deputy director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on 15 March, 2016.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now probing the case.

