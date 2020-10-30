Probe started as man beaten and torched to death in Lalmonirhat

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Banglaesh Police and other authorities started investigation into the mob lynching and torching of a man in Burimari of Lalmonirhat district on Thursday evening.
Additional superintendent of Lalmonirhat police shared this information with journalists on Friday.
A group of people beat Abu Younus Mohammad Shahidunnabi, 50, to death and burned his body accusing him of ‘disrespecting the Quran’.
Shahidunnabi, of Shalban Mistripara in Rangpur district town, was a former librarian of Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College. Another man named Sultan Jubayer of the same area was injured on a mob beating.
Police and local people said a group of 5-6 men started to beat Shahidunnabi and Jobayer at the premises of Burimari Bazar Central Mosque after Asr prayer accusing the duo of disrespecting holy Quran.
"We have visited the place where the incident took place and collected evidence. CID and other authorities have started an investigation. The situation is under control now. No case has been filed over the incident and none has been arrested yet,” Lalmonirhat district’s addition police super Rabiul Islam told newsmen.
Deputy commissioner of Lalmonirhat Abu Zafor said local administration has formed a three-member probe body headed by additional deputy commissioner TMA Momin. Other members are additional SP Rabiul Islam and Patgram upazila nirbahi officer Begum Kamrunnahar.
The committee members have inspected the area and talked with witnesses. The committee will submit its report on 1 November, the DC said.
Police and local people said a group of 5-6 men started to beat Shahidunnabi and Jobayer at the premises of Burimari Bazar Central Mosque after Asr prayer accusing the duo of disrespecting holy Quran. Member word No. 1 of Burimari union parishad Hafizul Islam reached the spot and rescued the duo. They were later detained at a room in the union parishad office.
Police said that a group of people swooped on the union parishad office as rumours spread among the local people that two men were detained for disrespecting the Quran.
Police took away Jubayer but failed to rescue Shahidunnabi from the agitated mob. Shahidunnabi was beaten indiscriminately and burned.
Jubed Ali, khadem (caretaker) of the mosque, said UP member Hafizul took the duo as five to six people started to beat them.
Hafizul told Prothom Alo that he locked them in a room in the UP office and informed local public representatives and administration.
“The situation was so grave that I couldn’t even get their identities. People from the administration had reached the spot by then but none could save him!,” Hafizul said.
Our staff correspondent from Rangpur has said that a pall of gloom descended on the city over Shahidunnabi’s death.
According to Shahidunnabi’s family, he used to take Indian medicine for mental treatment. On Thursday afternoon, he went to the Burimari border area on a motorcycle to buy medicine.
Shahidunnabi was son of Abdul Wazed Mia of Shalban Rokeya Sharani area in Rangpur. He was the third among eight siblings. He passed SSC in 1986 from Rangpur Zilla School. Then he studied at Dhaka University. Shahidunnabi has two offspring. The eldest daughter has passed HSC this year and the son is a class VI student.
On Friday morning, local people and relatives thronged Shahidunnabi’s house. His wailing wife Jesmine Akhter said, “My husband was very simple. He used to pray five times a day. I want punishment for those who spread rumors and killed my husband.”
Relatives and locals said Shahidunnabi was emotionally broken down after he lost his job at Cantonment Public School in 2016 since it was his only source of income. Shahidunnabi used to take medicine prescribed by the physician all the time.
Protests in Rangpur
Meanwhile, a human chain programme was held in Payra Chattar area of Rangpur city on Friday afternoon under the banner of Sachentan Rangpurbasi protesting against the brutal murder of Shahidunnabi. Former student of Rangpur Zilla School Rashed Mahbub Rabban presided over the rally. Among others, general secretary of Rangpur metropolitan Awami League Tushar Kanti Mandal, coordinator of Basad district branch Abdul Quddus, cultural personality Mofizul Islam, Syed Mamunur Rahman spoke at the rally.
The protest programme demanded exemplary punishment over the death.
Former students of Rangpur zila school will hold another human chain programme at 12 in the noon and organize a gayebana janaza on Saturday.