Probe started as man beaten and torched to death in Lalmonirhat

Deputy commissioner of Lalmonirhat Abu Zafor said local administration has formed a three-member probe body headed by additional deputy commissioner TMA Momin. Other members are additional SP Rabiul Islam and Patgram upazila nirbahi officer Begum Kamrunnahar.

The committee members have inspected the area and talked with witnesses. The committee will submit its report on 1 November, the DC said.

Police and local people said a group of 5-6 men started to beat Shahidunnabi and Jobayer at the premises of Burimari Bazar Central Mosque after Asr prayer accusing the duo of disrespecting holy Quran. Member word No. 1 of Burimari union parishad Hafizul Islam reached the spot and rescued the duo. They were later detained at a room in the union parishad office.

Police said that a group of people swooped on the union parishad office as rumours spread among the local people that two men were detained for disrespecting the Quran.

Police took away Jubayer but failed to rescue Shahidunnabi from the agitated mob. Shahidunnabi was beaten indiscriminately and burned.

Jubed Ali, khadem (caretaker) of the mosque, said UP member Hafizul took the duo as five to six people started to beat them.

Hafizul told Prothom Alo that he locked them in a room in the UP office and informed local public representatives and administration.

“The situation was so grave that I couldn’t even get their identities. People from the administration had reached the spot by then but none could save him!,” Hafizul said.