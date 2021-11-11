Prof Shaheen Mahbuba Kabir passes away

Apart from teaching at the university for over 40 years, Professor Shaheen was also involved with developing secondary school textbooks.
She was the eldest daughter of national professor Kabir Chowdhury and educationist Meher Kabir.
She translated quite a few literary works into Bangla and with her father jointly published a translation of 15 dramas by Samuel Becket.
She left behind a son, a daughter, a younger sister and numerous students, friends and host of well-wishers to mourn her death.
She was buried at the grave of her father at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard after the Asr prayer today, Thursday.