Professor Kalimulla, two others sued

National Election Observation Council (NEOC) chairman Nazmul Ahsan Kalimulla and two others have been sued in a case filed over delivering ‘derogatory remarks’ about Awami-League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate in Cumilla City Corporation election at a talk show.

Cumilla city Jubo League convenor Abdullah Al Mahmud filed the lawsuit on Wednesday with cyber tribunal court in Chattogram in which BNP chairperson's adviser Monirul Haque Chowdhury and Hasina Akhter, Table Talk moderator of a UK based YouTube channel, were also made accused.