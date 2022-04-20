Proposed media bill to impede free journalism: Editors' Council

If the proposed Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill 2022 is enacted, it would impede free journalism and freedom of speech; and shrink the growth of the newspaper industry, says Editors’ Council (Sampadak Parishad).

In a statement signed by its president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Dewan Md Hanif Mahmud, the council said 37 out of 54 sections of the bill are not journalist-friendly and, in general, it is against the interest of mass media and media employees.

To finalise such a law, it is necessary to take a decision through discussions with all stakeholders, the statement said.