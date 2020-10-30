Protests in Dhaka against caricature of Prophet in France

Hundreds of people on Friday demonstrated in Dhaka protesting the display of a caricature of Prophet Mohammad (SM) in France.
The demonstration, brought out from Baitul Mukarram national mosque after Jummah prayer, ended at Bijaynagar intersection at around 2:30pm as law enforcers put barricades there.
Some of the demonstrators tried to remove the barricades but the procession ended after police intercepted it. Some demonstrators then torched banners they were carrying.
Demonstrators were carrying banners and placards which called for boycott of French products.
Habibur Rahman, a demonstrator from Old Dhaka, said, “We urge the government to sever diplomatic ties with France. We also demand the boycott of French products.”
A huge contingent of law enforcers were deployed in Baitul Mukarram area centering Jummah prayer.
On 16 October, a political science teacher in France’s Paris was beheaded after he displayed a caricature of Prophet Mohammad (SM) in his class.
Later, French president Emmanuel Macron made some comments which sparked outrage among Muslims.