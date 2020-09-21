Prothom Alo among world’s Top Ten

Prothom Alo among Top Ten

Now Prothom Alo stands among the world’s top ten newspapers and news media Facebook pages. In the ‘daily news’ category of South Asia, Prothom Alo stands second only to India’s Hindi language news portal and channel Aaj Tak, according to the social media research platform Socialbakers’.

First on the global Top Ten list is China’s People’s Daily followed by China’s Global Times, India’s Aaj Tak, Myanmar’s 7Day News and Eleven Media Group, Egypt’s Youm7, America’s New York Times, UK’s Daily Mail, Morocco’s Hespress and, at No. 10, Bangladesh’s Prothom Alo.

On Socialbaker’s global list of all Facebook pages, Prothom Alo stands at 510. Topping this list is the page of Portugal’s footballer Christiano Ronaldo, Spanish football club Real Madrid, China’s news portal CGTN, Spanish football club Barcelona and the Colombian singer Shakira.

Newspapers, periodicals, journals, media organisations, news agencies, radio, social media, sports media, TV channels and web portals are placed in Facebook’s media category. Prothom Alo ranks at 67 in this category. The top five include China’s television network CGTN, YouTube, People’s Daily, Instagram and China’s tabloid Global Times. In this media category in South Asia, India’s Aaj Tak is at the top, followed by ABP News. Next is Pakistan’s ARI News and PTV Sports. Bangladesh’s Prothom Alo ranks at 5.