Investigation on jailbreaks, punishment only transfer

Like jailbreak movies - The Shawshank Redemption, Papillion, Escape from Pretoria and Cool Hand Luke, - four death row convicts escaped from the Bogura prison by drilling a hole in the roof using the handle of an aluminium bucket for 25 days.

The jail authorities are embarrassed over the jailbreak incident as the inspector general of prison sent an SMS to the superintendents of 68 jails across the country, expressing dissatisfaction.

The IG said such an incident is unwarranted and it put the image of the country’s prison system in question. Such negligence is unacceptable.

Prison experts said criminals are identified in the incidents of prison irregularities and negligence, but they hardly receive punishment, and transfer is the lone punishment for any irregularity.

Investigation report recommends stern punishment, but, in most cases, persons who are found to be responsible are warned.

In some cases, the accused are transferred to less important prisons, but they often return to important posts in several months exerting influence.