HC scraps 11 cases against Khaleda Zia

Senior advocates Zainul Abedin and AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Nasir Uddin Ashim, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, Barrister Ragib Rouf Chowdhury and Adv Gazi Kamrul Islam Sazal took part in the hearing for the BNP chief.

“All these politically motivated, baseless and forged cases were filed for harassing the BNP chairperson to fulfil the evil intentions of the previous Awami League government. One of those cases was filed with sedition charges,” senior advocate Zainul Abedin told newspersons.

“Approval from appropriate authority is needed to file such a case, but Begum Khaleda Zia was harassed by filing such false and fabricated cases against her without following any necessary provision. Apart from that case, we have successfully proved the fact that the remaining subversion cases were also false and filed for harassing her,” he added.