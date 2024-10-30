HC scraps 11 cases against Khaleda Zia
The High Court (HC) Wednesday scrapped a total of 11 criminal cases filed against Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
A High Court division bench of justice AKM Asaduzzaman and justice Syed Enayet Hossain passed the orders, allowing separate pleas filed for the former prime minister.
Senior advocates Zainul Abedin and AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Nasir Uddin Ashim, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, Barrister Ragib Rouf Chowdhury and Adv Gazi Kamrul Islam Sazal took part in the hearing for the BNP chief.
“All these politically motivated, baseless and forged cases were filed for harassing the BNP chairperson to fulfil the evil intentions of the previous Awami League government. One of those cases was filed with sedition charges,” senior advocate Zainul Abedin told newspersons.
“Approval from appropriate authority is needed to file such a case, but Begum Khaleda Zia was harassed by filing such false and fabricated cases against her without following any necessary provision. Apart from that case, we have successfully proved the fact that the remaining subversion cases were also false and filed for harassing her,” he added.
Barrister Kaiser Kamal in his reaction said the BNP chairperson did not get justice from the court earlier in spite of the cases being false and fabricated.
Now the path to get justice at the court has opened after the ouster of fascist Awami League government on 5 August, he added.