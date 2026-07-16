PM recalls contribution of July martyrs to restore democracy

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has recalled the contribution of those who embraced martyrdom and the wounded in the July movement—which turned into a mass uprising to free the nation from the fascist regime.

In a message on the occasion the of the July Martyrs’ Day, he said 16 July is being observed as the historic July Martyrs’ Day across the country with profound respect, mourning, and gratitude for the martyrs, along with a renewed commitment to institutionalising democracy in every sphere of the nation.

On this day in 2024, at least six people were martyred during the anti-fascist movement, including Abu Sayed, a student of the Department of English at Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who was shot by police, and Mohammad Wasim Akram, a college student in Chattogram, he mentioned.

In Rangpur, Shaheed Abu Sayed stood before the police with his arms outstretched, baring his chest in defiance, he said, adding that the image of police firing at Abu Sayed stirred intense outrage among people who aspired to democracy.

What had begun as a movement demanding quota reform soon transformed into a movement to overthrow the fascist government, he said.