PM recalls contribution of July martyrs to restore democracy
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has recalled the contribution of those who embraced martyrdom and the wounded in the July movement—which turned into a mass uprising to free the nation from the fascist regime.
In a message on the occasion the of the July Martyrs’ Day, he said 16 July is being observed as the historic July Martyrs’ Day across the country with profound respect, mourning, and gratitude for the martyrs, along with a renewed commitment to institutionalising democracy in every sphere of the nation.
On this day in 2024, at least six people were martyred during the anti-fascist movement, including Abu Sayed, a student of the Department of English at Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who was shot by police, and Mohammad Wasim Akram, a college student in Chattogram, he mentioned.
In Rangpur, Shaheed Abu Sayed stood before the police with his arms outstretched, baring his chest in defiance, he said, adding that the image of police firing at Abu Sayed stirred intense outrage among people who aspired to democracy.
What had begun as a movement demanding quota reform soon transformed into a movement to overthrow the fascist government, he said.
In the course of that movement, the heroic mass uprising of students and the public ultimately forced the autocratic ruler to flee the country, said Tarique Rahman.
He prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs Abu Sayed, Mohammad Wasim Akram, and all those who were martyred on that day.
Describing 16 July an unforgettable turning point in the national history, the prime minister said on this day, unarmed yet indomitable students and ordinary citizens mounted a courageous resistance against state repression, the brutal use of lethal force, and the politics of fear.
In particular, the unforgettable image of Martyr Abu Sayed standing with his arms outstretched at Begum Rokeya University, fearlessly confronting injustice, was not merely a moment in time; it became a symbol of a nation deprived of democratic rights overcoming fear, he added.
Tarique Rahman said the July Mass Uprising was not merely a protest movement rather this was the united resistance of the entire nation against one and a half decades of fascism, institutionalised corruption, plunder, enforced disappearances, killings, repression, and the denial of voting rights imposed upon the people.
Through the strength of that sacrifice and struggle, the people of Bangladesh gained a renewed opportunity to restore their dignity, rights, and democratic aspirations, he said.
“Two years after that historic mass uprising, our government remains firmly committed to honoring the sacred sacrifices of the martyrs,” he added.
The prime minister expressed his firm belief that the blood of the martyrs can never be shed in vain and said the immortal spirit of the July Mass Uprising is not only a source of pride in our history but also an inspiration for building our future.
He said the country has now embarked on the path of democracy by following the glorious legacy of those fearless martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to establish the rights of the people in the state and society.
“We can best repay the debt owed to the martyrs of the democratic movement by building a safe, humane, self-reliant, and democratic Bangladesh for all citizens,” he said.
He wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured during the mass uprising.