CEC blames media and apologises for his statement

Chief Election Commission (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said he had been joking when he stated that if anyone comes with a sword, they should be faced with a rifle. However, he regretted making the statement and even apologised for it.

The CEC was speaking to Islami Oikya Jote today, Monday, and made these remarks towards the end of the dialogue with the party.

The CEC blamed the media, saying that the media had demeaned him by publishing that statement without understanding the context. He said that if he had meant that, then he would have told the political parties to gather arms.