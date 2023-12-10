National Human Rights Commission remains in category B since 2011

Faruq Faisel said, “Our National Human Rights Commission is obedient to the government. They did not do anything such that their standard will improve.”

Sources at the NHRC said then ICC mentioned several limitations of the commission for listing the NHRC in category B. First of all, high officials of the commission including its secretary are appointed by the government. Holding decision-making positions by the government-appointed people is a weakness. Secondly, the commission does not have financial independence and its own secretariat, it works under the law ministry. Thirdly, appointment of the commissioners solely depends on the government, and there is no representation of civil society.

The NHRC appealed to the meeting of the ICC’s sub-committee in Geneva in March 2015 to upgrade their category, but the UN agency kept it unchanged.

At that time, former law professor of Dhaka University Mizanur Rahman was the chairman of NHRC. According to him, the ICC sub-committee cited that previous criteria has not been met yet, and advised to remove barriers to investigating into the allegation of human rights violations by the law enforcement agencies.

As per the National Human Rights Commission Act, the commission can not investigate allegations against law enforcement agencies. Yet, law enforcement agencies faced a myriad of allegations on extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances in the country.

Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “It is necessary to amend the law regarding recruitment and financial authority to build an independent commission. They need to have the authority to investigate the allegations against law enforcement agencies. When I was the chairman, I was regularly vocal about it, but I receive no cooperation from the law ministry,”