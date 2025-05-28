What happened in Ganabhaban before Sheikh Hasina fled

Armed Forces officers advised Sheikh Hasina to resign on the fateful morning of 5 August. Sheikh Hasina, the then Prime Minister, angrily responded, “Then you shoot me and bury me here, in Ganabhaban."

International Crimes Tribunal’s chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam disclosed the information during a hearing, painting a picture of a government in freefall.

The chief prosecutor submitted a formal charge in a case over crimes against humanity committed in Chankharpul area during the July mass uprising.

He also depicted some incidents of 4 and 5 August which provides a glimpse on the last hours of Sheikh Hasina. These incidents have also been mentioned in the formal charge.

According to Tajul Islam, then parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury had suggested Sheikh Hasina to step down during the uprising. However, senior leaders of the Awami League, including general secretary Obaidul Quader, strongly opposed the idea.