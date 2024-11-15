Interim govt ensures freedom of press, expression, rally: Nahid

Information and broadcasting adviser Md Nahid Islam Friday said the interim government has ensured freedom of press along with freedom of expression and holding rallies as he attributed his government’s another major success to not interference in any media event.

“The freedom of the press as well as the freedom of expression and holding rallies have been ensured during the interim government,” he told BSS in an interview marking the government’s 100 days.

The adviser also said even his ministry or the government never intervened in media activities in the government’s 100 days as the media is now enjoying utmost freedom in operating its professional activities.

“We don’t know whether the country’s people and the media ever enjoyed such freedom in the history of 53 years after the Liberation War,” he stated.