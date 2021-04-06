Public confidence in government depends on accountability

Speaking as chief guest at the virtual book launch, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam said, there have been many predictions about the coronavirus pandemic ever since its outbreak. Perhaps these would have remained unknown had the virus not spread. These predictions have revealed certain harsh truths too. He said, “Even today we don’t know where this will end, or if it will end at all.”

Panel discussant, Centre for Policy Dialogue distinguished fellow and professor of political science Raunaq Jahan, said that if we look at China and Vietnam, we will note that their health regime has been quite effective and the public were enforced to follow the guidelines. Then again, in the US and many countries of the West, the people of the free society were not bothered about the health guidelines. There was no lockdown in Sweden, Norway and other Nordic countries. But the people had confidence in their governments and so adhered to the hygiene guidelines on their own accord. They proved to be responsible. Overall, it can be said that alongside public confidence in the government, the public themselves must be responsible too. If not, efforts to control the situation will not succeed.