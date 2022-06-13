Publishing video clips related to news doesn't violate rules: Information Minister

Replying to a query over budget of FY23, he said this was 14th consecutive budget of the government. It is seen that some well-known persons and organisations had always made negative comments in the last 13 and a half years, said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League.

He said the budget the government inherited was less than Tk 80,000 crore and now it has been increased eight to nine times and stood at Tk 678,064 crore. Per capita income has also increased about five times and it now stands at US $2,824 while the rate of poverty has decreased below 20 per cent from 41 per cent and the rate of extreme poverty has dropped to about 10 per cent, the minister added.

This is the reality though some identified persons, organisations, BNP and their friends never praised, he said. “Then how did the country move forward in the last 13 and a half years?” Hasan Mahmud questioned.

Terming the budget as pro-poor, information minister said about Tk 90,000 crore (900 billion) has been given as subsidy and allocation in social security, subsidy in agriculture, power and gas have been increased for common people. Anyone can see by searching Google that the inflation in the country is less than many European countries in view of the Covid-19 and war, he added.