Purchase of new vehicles, meeting allowances for govt officers stopped

The government is taking up austerity measures, cutting down on expenses. To this end, the finance department issued three different circulars on Sunday.

The purchase of all types of new vehicles for government officials has been stopped. Allowances paid to government officials attending various committee meetings has been discontinued too.

Expenditure has been recommended on the projects taken up under the Annual Development Programme, based on their importance. Some expenditure were said to be held up while some others were said to be curbed. These decisions have been taken in the backdrop of the global economic condition.